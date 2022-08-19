© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Luke Foering.jpg

Luke Foering

Digital Media Specialist

Luke graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Environmental Systems Science and minors in Graphic Design, Honors, and Environment & Natural Resources. The Haub School alumn has design, marketing, and communications experience within the non-profit world working as an intern for Climate Central and the UW Campus Sustainability Committee during undergrad.

Luke looks forward to being a part of the WPM community and helping to create a more informed Wyoming.