Luke Foering

Luke FoeringDigital Media Specialist
Luke graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Environmental Systems Science and minors in Graphic Design, Honors, and Environment & Natural Resources. The Haub School alumn has design, marketing, and communications experience within the non-profit world working as an intern for Climate Central and the UW Campus Sustainability Committee during undergrad.
Luke looks forward to being a part of the WPM community and helping to create a more informed Wyoming.