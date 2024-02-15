David Kilborn

Born and raised in the Central Valley of California, but left for the same reasons many people are leaving the Golden State.

I heard about the University of Wyoming as the state's only 4-year college, and promptly applied for the Civil Engineering Program with an emphasis in Land Surveying and got accepted with transfer credits.

I've greatly appreciated it here where life moves slower, and the world just outside is breathtakingly beautiful. I plan on staying here while working on my bachelor's then master's degree with my GI Bill.