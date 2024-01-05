First place-based education event connects Wind River youth to land, elders, and community

"My favorite story I produced this year was about an education event on the Wind River Reservation. It took place outside on the Eastern Shoshone bison pasture and was such a vibrant coming together of different people and generations, all in the name of education. I loved having the opportunity to get to convey the feeling of the event through sound – bison burgers sizzling on a grill, drumming, and the hum of people talking and learning together."

