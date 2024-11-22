Yellowstone National Park had a busy fall; lots of tourists visiting in October

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park saw a lot of traffic this fall. October visitation is up 16 percent over last year and nine percent over 2021.

The park is getting close to five million visitors this year. It’s about 97,000 short of setting a new record. The busiest year was in 2021 when the park saw a surge of tourism during the pandemic.

Most park roads closed for the season at the end of last month. People can still drive into Yellowstone from the North Entrance near Gardiner, Montana.

Snowmobile and snow coach travel opens on December 15th.

