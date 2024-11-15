© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone asks for feedback on potential upgrades for Northeast Entrance road

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The National Park Service is asking the public to weigh in on plans to improve Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance road.

Park officials say a 27-mile stretch of road between Tower Junction and Cooke City is outdated and was damaged when the Yellowstone River flooded in 2022.

The park is considering widening the road and improving bridges, among other upgrades. Under the no action alternative, the park would continue routine maintenance without major changes. The park service said major improvements to the road haven’t been made since the 1980’s.

The public has until December 3rd to submit comments online or by mail sent to the following address: Yellowstone National Park, Attn: Northeast Entrance Road Project, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190-0168

A final decision is anticipated in October of next year.
News Yellowstone National ParkNational Park Serviceroads
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

