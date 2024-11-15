Yellowstone asks for feedback on potential upgrades for Northeast Entrance road

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The National Park Service is asking the public to weigh in on plans to improve Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance road.

Park officials say a 27-mile stretch of road between Tower Junction and Cooke City is outdated and was damaged when the Yellowstone River flooded in 2022.

The park is considering widening the road and improving bridges, among other upgrades. Under the no action alternative, the park would continue routine maintenance without major changes. The park service said major improvements to the road haven’t been made since the 1980’s.

The public has until December 3rd to submit comments online or by mail sent to the following address: Yellowstone National Park, Attn: Northeast Entrance Road Project, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190-0168

A final decision is anticipated in October of next year.

