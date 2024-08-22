© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Fish Creek Fire forces pre-evacuation notices along Togwotee Pass

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published August 22, 2024 at 3:52 PM MDT
Smoke billows up from behind a hill into a blue, partly cloudy sky.
Courtesy of INCIWEB
Smoke from the Fish Creek fire is impacting visibility along the Togwotee Pass Highway corridor.

Fremont County has issued pre-evacuation notices for a 6-mile stretch of roadway on U.S. Highway 26, West of Dubois, due to the rapid growth of the Fish Creek Fire.

A notice from the county says there’s significant danger to homes and businesses in the area as well. It recommends residents of Brooks Lake Road including Brooks Lake Lodge, West and East Pinnacle Drives, Pinnacle Lane and Breccia Drive begin relocating or getting ready to evacuate “at a moment’s notice” if the fire encroaches.

The Forest Service has also closed some areas of the Bridger-Teton National Forest and mobilized a Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) to provide the infrastructure to manage the different impacts of the fire.

The fire has grown to nearly 8,000 acres and is 0 percent contained. Fire officials are expecting further growth due to increased winds and warmer temperatures. The lightning-caused blaze was first discovered on August 16.

The Forest Service recommends driving at slower speeds and using headlights along the popular travel corridor over Togwotee Pass due to decreased visibility from smoke.

The fire is burning in a remote area of the national forest and is moving through heavy timber, litter, understory and dead standing trees.

Residents of Teton and Fremont Counties are encouraged to sign up for their county’s emergency alert system.
News wildfiresEvacuation
Dante Filpula Ankney
