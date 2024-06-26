Yellowstone National Park sees busier May than last year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is experiencing a busy start to the summer tourist season.

May visitation was up 15 percent from last year and 10 percent above 2021 numbers.

Overall, visitation this year is just over 10 percent higher than last year and 2021. In 2022, the park experienced flooding that temporarily closed some entrances and led to a dip in trips.

The Park’s visitation numbers are from before the highway over Teton Pass, which connects Idaho to Jackson Hole near the park’s southern entrance, closed due to a landslide.