© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone National Park sees busier May than last year

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published June 26, 2024 at 2:47 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is experiencing a busy start to the summer tourist season.

May visitation was up 15 percent from last year and 10 percent above 2021 numbers.

Overall, visitation this year is just over 10 percent higher than last year and 2021. In 2022, the park experienced flooding that temporarily closed some entrances and led to a dip in trips.

The Park’s visitation numbers are from before the highway over Teton Pass, which connects Idaho to Jackson Hole near the park’s southern entrance, closed due to a landslide.
Tags
News Yellowstone National ParktourismYellowstone
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
Related Content