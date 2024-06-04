© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

83-year-old woman severely injured by a bison near Yellowstone Lake

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:29 AM MDT
Penny Preston

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Last weekend, a woman was gored by a bison near Storm Point Trail by Yellowstone Lake, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park.

The park says the animal was defending its space coming a few feet from the woman. The bison then lifted the 83-year-old woman from South Carolina about a foot off the ground with its horns.

She sustained major injuries and was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident is under investigation.

Bison have injured more people than any other animal in the park. They’re not aggressive, but will defend their space if they feel threatened. Visitors are reminded to give bison plenty of distance and stay at least 25 yards away.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
