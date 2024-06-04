83-year-old woman severely injured by a bison near Yellowstone Lake

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Last weekend, a woman was gored by a bison near Storm Point Trail by Yellowstone Lake, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park.

The park says the animal was defending its space coming a few feet from the woman. The bison then lifted the 83-year-old woman from South Carolina about a foot off the ground with its horns.

She sustained major injuries and was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident is under investigation.

Bison have injured more people than any other animal in the park. They’re not aggressive, but will defend their space if they feel threatened. Visitors are reminded to give bison plenty of distance and stay at least 25 yards away.