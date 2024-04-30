Idaho man under the influence of alcohol was arrested after allegedly kicking a bison in the leg in Yellowstone

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On April 21, a man got too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park and sustained minor injuries.

Park rangers responded to reports of a man about seven miles from the West entrance in West Yellowstone harassing a bison herd and kicking a bison in the leg.

Forty-year-old Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls was arrested and charged with disturbing wildlife, being under the influence of alcohol, among other charges.

Yoder and the driver that was with him pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on April 22. The incident is still under investigation.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to stay more than 25 yards away from large animals in Yellowstone.