© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Idaho man under the influence of alcohol was arrested after allegedly kicking a bison in the leg in Yellowstone

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published April 30, 2024 at 2:45 PM MDT
Penny Preston

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On April 21, a man got too close to a bison in Yellowstone National Park and sustained minor injuries.

Park rangers responded to reports of a man about seven miles from the West entrance in West Yellowstone harassing a bison herd and kicking a bison in the leg.

Forty-year-old Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls was arrested and charged with disturbing wildlife, being under the influence of alcohol, among other charges.

Yoder and the driver that was with him pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on April 22. The incident is still under investigation.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to stay more than 25 yards away from large animals in Yellowstone.
Tags
News Yellowstone National Parkbisonwildlife
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
Related Content