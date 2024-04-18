© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Some Yellowstone National Park roads are scheduled to open on Saturday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published April 18, 2024 at 1:24 PM MDT

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On Saturday some roads in Yellowstone National Park will open for the summer season.

Weather permitting, visitors can drive from the West and North entrances to Old Faithful as well as from Norris Junction to Canyon Village.

The South entrance near Jackson Hole and the East entrance near Cody are anticipated to open in early May.

Park officials recommend checking the road conditions onlinebefore visiting the park as conditions can change quickly.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
