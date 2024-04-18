Some Yellowstone National Park roads are scheduled to open on Saturday

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

On Saturday some roads in Yellowstone National Park will open for the summer season.

Weather permitting, visitors can drive from the West and North entrances to Old Faithful as well as from Norris Junction to Canyon Village.

The South entrance near Jackson Hole and the East entrance near Cody are anticipated to open in early May.

Park officials recommend checking the road conditions onlinebefore visiting the park as conditions can change quickly.