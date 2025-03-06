New forest chief prioritizes timber, recreation and wildfire prevention amid mass firings

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The new head of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) highlighted logging, wildfire prevention and recreation as his focus for the agency going forward. This comes after recent mass firings .

Tom Schulz wrote an introduction letter to employees March 4.

“I recognize that I am the first Chief who did not come from or previously work within the agency, but I hope you will see that as I do—as a strength,” Schultz said, highlighting his 25 years of land management, which includes timber and mineral extraction directive roles in Idaho.

Schultz’s appointment comes after abrupt firings of thousands of USFS workers across the country, including Wyoming. Many of those let go were qualified to fight fires, help with fire suppression and maintain recreation trails. Former Forest Chief Randy Moore stepped down a week ago, saying he had no control over the firings and was concerned for the future of the agency.

Schulz didn’t directly acknowledge this, but referenced DOGE talking points about government efficiency.

U.S. Forest Service New USFS Chief Tom Schultz

“The Forest Service carries a fiduciary responsibility to the American public. We must steward tax dollars wisely, so I’ll examine how to best optimize our workforce and our expenditures,” he wrote.

Schulz also mentioned studying forestry at the University of Montana, as well as taking a University of Wyoming class in environmental politics. He said both helped shape his view of public lands, which includes what he called “active forest management”, like more timber sales.

“I want to refocus our efforts on safety, active forest management, fire management and recreation,” he wrote. “As a field-based organization, safety must always be at the forefront of our minds.”

But many current and former USFS employees and advocacy groups say the opposite will happen with recent firings. Specifically, that trails and campgrounds won’t be maintained and there will be less people on the ground to spot fires and help with fuels reduction.