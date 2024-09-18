Woman burned while walking off-trail near Yellowstone thermal pools

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A New Hampshire woman was burned while walking off-trail near thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park.

The park reports the woman was walking with her husband and leashed dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she broke through a thin crust over scalding water. She reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns to her lower leg. The husband and dog were not injured. She was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is under further investigation.

Traveling off boardwalks or designated trails in hydrothermal areas is prohibited in the park. Pets are also prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas in the park.