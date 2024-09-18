© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Woman burned while walking off-trail near Yellowstone thermal pools

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:50 PM MDT
Visitors watch bison gathered by steaming thermal vents on the far side of the Yellowstone River.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Visitors watch bison gathered by steaming thermal vents on the far side of the Yellowstone River.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A New Hampshire woman was burned while walking off-trail near thermal pools in Yellowstone National Park.

The park reports the woman was walking with her husband and leashed dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she broke through a thin crust over scalding water. She reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns to her lower leg. The husband and dog were not injured. She was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is under further investigation.

Traveling off boardwalks or designated trails in hydrothermal areas is prohibited in the park. Pets are also prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas in the park.

Earlier this year, a car carrying five people drove into and fully submerged in the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction. They were able to get out on their own and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National Park
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
