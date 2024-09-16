© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Pre-evacuation notices in place in two parts of Albany County for fires

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor,
Nicky Ouellet
Published September 16, 2024 at 5:02 PM MDT
A section map of southern Albany County shows the pre-evacuation zone in yellow highlight.
Albany County WY Emergency Management
/
Facebook

Residents in two parts of Albany County are under pre-evacuation notices due to wildfires in the area.

The new Pearl Fire burning in Larimer County, Colorado spurred a “get ready to leave” notice from the state border through Tie Siding on land west of Highway 287. The Pearl Fire is estimated at 200 acres with no containment.

A bit north, portions of Sybille Canyon along Highway 34 remain under a pre-evacuation notice due to the Bear Creek Fire. It’s now estimated at 1,400 acres after it could be mapped more accurately, and is 60 percent contained.

In Campbell County, coal seams are giving firefighters some trouble on the Short Draw Fire. One ignited a flareup this weekend that pushed the fire out of its containment line, though it’s now contained. All evacuation notices on the Wyoming and Montana sides of the fire were rescinded Saturday night. Structure protection remains a focus. The fire is now estimated at 35,000 acres and is 60 percent contained.

The National Weather Service is forecasting increased thunderstorms with severe wind gusts across most of the state this week.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildfires
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content