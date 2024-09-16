Pre-evacuation notices in place in two parts of Albany County for fires

Residents in two parts of Albany County are under pre-evacuation notices due to wildfires in the area.

The new Pearl Fire burning in Larimer County, Colorado spurred a “get ready to leave” notice from the state border through Tie Siding on land west of Highway 287. The Pearl Fire is estimated at 200 acres with no containment.

A bit north, portions of Sybille Canyon along Highway 34 remain under a pre-evacuation notice due to the Bear Creek Fire . It’s now estimated at 1,400 acres after it could be mapped more accurately, and is 60 percent contained.

In Campbell County, coal seams are giving firefighters some trouble on the Short Draw Fire . One ignited a flareup this weekend that pushed the fire out of its containment line, though it’s now contained. All evacuation notices on the Wyoming and Montana sides of the fire were rescinded Saturday night. Structure protection remains a focus. The fire is now estimated at 35,000 acres and is 60 percent contained.