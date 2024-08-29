© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone lifts most fishing restrictions as rivers cool down

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published August 29, 2024 at 3:52 PM MDT
A map shows the area where fishing restrictions exist from 2 p.m. to sunrise. The Firehole and Little Firehole rivers and Nez Perce Creek are all within the restricted zone.
Yellowstone National Park

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park has re-opened most rivers to fishing, as water temperatures have cooled down.

Fishing is now permitted on the Madison and Gibbon rivers and their tributaries.

Some restrictions remain on the Firehole River, which is strongly influenced by geothermal features. The Firehole and its associated tributaries will be closed to fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise.

The park plans to lift those restrictions when conditions allow.

These rivers had been under some level of fishing restrictions since July 15.
Natural Resources & Energy Yellowstone National ParkFishing
Nicky Ouellet
