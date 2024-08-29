Yellowstone lifts most fishing restrictions as rivers cool down

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park has re-opened most rivers to fishing, as water temperatures have cooled down.

Fishing is now permitted on the Madison and Gibbon rivers and their tributaries.

Some restrictions remain on the Firehole River, which is strongly influenced by geothermal features. The Firehole and its associated tributaries will be closed to fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise.

The park plans to lift those restrictions when conditions allow.