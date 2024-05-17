Elk calving season is underway in Yellowstone. Visitors are asked to keep their distance

Elk calving season in Yellowstone National Park has started.

Visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings, as cow elk can be more aggressive during this time of year, and may charge. The animals are also unpredictable and may attack unprovoked.

If an elk comes towards you, it is best to run the other direction or take shelter in a vehicle or behind a barrier.

People should stay at least 25 yards away from elk, which is about the length of two full-sized buses.

In the summer months, Yellowstone provides range for an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 elk.