Elk calving season is underway in Yellowstone. Visitors are asked to keep their distance

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 17, 2024 at 4:45 PM MDT
Elk
Wikimedia Commons

Elk calving season in Yellowstone National Park has started.

Visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings, as cow elk can be more aggressive during this time of year, and may charge. The animals are also unpredictable and may attack unprovoked.

If an elk comes towards you, it is best to run the other direction or take shelter in a vehicle or behind a barrier.

People should stay at least 25 yards away from elk, which is about the length of two full-sized buses.

In the summer months, Yellowstone provides range for an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 elk.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
