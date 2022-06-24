Abortion provider says making the service illegal "is destabilizing for family units, communities, and the health care system"

According to abortion advocates, Wyoming is already a state with very limited access to abortion services. A Jackson clinic is currently the only facility that provides abortion services in the state. Women in eastern Wyoming already had to travel outside of the state for abortion services. Dr. Giovannina Anthony is an OB/GYN at the Jackson clinic which provides medical abortion, but not surgical abortion.

She said Roe v. Wade overturning is a problem for the western side of the state because Idaho and Utah are also trigger states. That means Colorado will be the closest option for women seeking an abortion, and it may not be feasible for poorer women.

"The reality is, without an option to go to Idaho or Utah, there are going to be a lot of unplanned, undesired pregnancies that end up resulting in a delivery," said Anthony. "And I think that that is destabilizing for family units, communities, and the healthcare system at large."

In addition, she said this decision is devastating for women's personal freedom. She said ever since the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion, there has been a very clear uptick of questions about contraception.

"Women are very nervous about their contraception choice and whether or not it is reliable enough," Anthony said. "What can they do to optimize their control of their fertility and prevent an unwanted pregnancy knowing that they no longer have this option?"

Anthony said until the trigger ban is enacted, her clinic will still provide abortion services to those in need. The ban could happen within a month.