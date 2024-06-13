© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming superintendent of public education recommends schools to continue to use Title IX policy when new Biden guidelines go into effect

Published June 13, 2024 at 6:24 PM MDT
Wyoming Superintendent Megan Degenfelder host an online press conference.
Wyoming Superintendent Megan Degenfelder host an online press conference.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming's superintendent of public education is recommending that schools ignore new Title IX guidance that will go into effect on August 1.

The Biden administration’s regulation seeks to make it easier for students to report sexual harassment and assault. It also clarifies that the protections against sex-based discrimination also ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In the recommendation to schools, state Superintendent Megan Degenfelder asked Wyoming school districts to continue under their current Title IX policies and practices. She said she believes the Biden regulation will be overturned.

Wyoming joined a lawsuit with four other states back in May to overturn the guidance. They argue it endangers hard-fought protections for cisgender women and girls by treating transgender women and girls as one and the same.
