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Urban Thistle Garden Party - Casper

Urban Thistle Garden Party - Casper

Join us as we kick off the garden season and celebrate community!

We will have a few local vendors selling plant and garden related items, music to make you smile, and staff will be on hand to share our vision for the future.
Register to volunteer!
Check out our new community space, "Ground-Up Coffee".
Support the farm by purchasing some starter plants. Get your hands dirty. Please join us!

Urban Thistle Farm
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Urban Thistle Farm
3072337018
urbanthistlefarm@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

jamiepurcell@hotmail.com
Urban Thistle Farm
1014 Glenarm
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 797-4701
urbanthistlefarm@gmail.com
www.urbanthistle.org