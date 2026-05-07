Urban Thistle Garden Party - Casper
Urban Thistle Garden Party - Casper
Join us as we kick off the garden season and celebrate community!
We will have a few local vendors selling plant and garden related items, music to make you smile, and staff will be on hand to share our vision for the future.
Register to volunteer!
Check out our new community space, "Ground-Up Coffee".
Support the farm by purchasing some starter plants. Get your hands dirty. Please join us!
Urban Thistle Farm
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Urban Thistle Farm
3072337018
urbanthistlefarm@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jamiepurcell@hotmail.com
Urban Thistle Farm
1014 GlenarmCasper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 797-4701
urbanthistlefarm@gmail.com