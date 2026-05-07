Tell Me More! with Joe Lansing - Laramie

Join us for Tell Me More! on May 11 at 6:30 PM at Coal Creek Coffee Co downtown for an evening with Wyoming watercolor artist Joe Lansing alongside the opening of his new exhibit, which will be on display in the café throughout the summer.

Joe will discuss his watercolor techniques, artistic process, and the western landscapes that inspire his work. His paintings explore the quiet character of overlooked places across the American West, from weathered gas stations and old Cadillacs to fading roadside scenes and wide open stretches of highway. The talk will offer a look into how memory, travel, and observation shape his approach to painting and storytelling through watercolor.

Tell Me More! is a community guest lecture series hosted every other Monday at Coal Creek Coffee Co in downtown Laramie, bringing together artists, researchers, and local voices for informal conversations over coffee, food, and drinks.