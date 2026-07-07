Listening Hollows: Transforming Empty Spaces Workshop - Laramie
Listening Hollows: Transforming Empty Spaces Workshop - Laramie
A hands-on, creativity-first workshop inspired by Ashley Hope Carlisle’s Listening Hollows, where participants transform discarded containers and found materials into sculptural wall-mounted artworks. Through layering, assembling, and embellishing recycled objects, each person creates a personal “hollow” — a space meant to hold a memory, story, hope, or question. The session celebrates exploration over expertise, welcoming all skill levels and encouraging participants to discover meaning within overlooked materials. Participants will leave with a wall-mounted artwork and a new perspective on the stories hidden within ordinary materials.
Wyoming Women's History House
$25
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Louisa Swain Foundation/Wyoming Women's History House
307-760-0929
director@wyomingwomenshistoryhouse.org
Wyoming Women's History House
317 S 2nd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070