Listening Hollows: Transforming Empty Spaces Workshop - Laramie

A hands-on, creativity-first workshop inspired by Ashley Hope Carlisle’s Listening Hollows, where participants transform discarded containers and found materials into sculptural wall-mounted artworks. Through layering, assembling, and embellishing recycled objects, each person creates a personal “hollow” — a space meant to hold a memory, story, hope, or question. The session celebrates exploration over expertise, welcoming all skill levels and encouraging participants to discover meaning within overlooked materials. Participants will leave with a wall-mounted artwork and a new perspective on the stories hidden within ordinary materials.