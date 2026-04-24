Hidden Hoot Trail Reopening Volunteer Night - Sheridan

SCLT invites our community to play a crucial role in preparing the Hidden Hoot Trail for the season. Your help keeps the “hoot” in Hidden Hoot and ensures this trail is ready for everyone to enjoy. Stick around afterward and enjoy a Qdoba burrito with us!

When: Friday, May 1, from 5–7 p.m.

Come for what you can or stay for the whole evening. More hands make quicker work.

Where: Meet at Black Tooth Park in Sheridan. We’ll carpool and ride bikes to the work sites.

How you will help: Volunteers will assist the SCLT team in smoothing trail tread after repairs from hoofprints and ruts, along with fixing bridges, trail edges, and other maintenance needs following winter.

What to bring: Gloves, sunglasses or eye protection, sturdy shoes or boots, water, and snacks. Bring your bike, running shoes, or hiking boots if you’d like to enjoy the trail afterward. If you have them, please bring tools such as square shovels, hard-tooth rakes, pick mattocks, or McLeods.

What SCLT will provide: Tools, instruction, extra beverages, and a good time.

A big thanks to Qdoba for donating burritos for all volunteers. It’s a great way to kick off another season on our SCLT community trails.

Sign up at the link.