2 Weeks Notice + Mars Birch @ TGU - Laramie
2 Weeks Notice + Mars Birch @ TGU - Laramie
2 Weeks Notice is a modern country band made up of three brothers from the Midwest who have been playing music together since childhood. Formed in 2021, the four-piece has performed over 200 shows across clubs, festivals, and packed regional stages, earning a reputation for high-energy performances and tight musicianship.
They’ve shared stages with nationally recognized acts including Lonestar, Tigirlily Gold, and Diamond Rio, while building a growing fanbase of their own. With more than 200,000 streams on Spotify and a national tour in the works, 2 Weeks Notice is carving out their lane in modern country and they’re just getting started.
The Great Untamed
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Artist Group Info
2 Weeks Notice
thegreatuntamed@gmail.com
The Great Untamed
209 S. 3rd StLaramie, Wyoming 82070
thegreatuntamed@gmail.com