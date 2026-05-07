2 Weeks Notice + Mars Birch @ TGU - Laramie

2 Weeks Notice is a modern country band made up of three brothers from the Midwest who have been playing music together since childhood. Formed in 2021, the four-piece has performed over 200 shows across clubs, festivals, and packed regional stages, earning a reputation for high-energy performances and tight musicianship.

They’ve shared stages with nationally recognized acts including Lonestar, Tigirlily Gold, and Diamond Rio, while building a growing fanbase of their own. With more than 200,000 streams on Spotify and a national tour in the works, 2 Weeks Notice is carving out their lane in modern country and they’re just getting started.