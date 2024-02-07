© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Wyoming Public Media Traveling Photography

Wyoming Public Radio
Published February 7, 2024 at 3:12 PM MST
Teton First Light of Day
1 of 14  — Josh Glisan - Teton First Light of Day 8.5x11.jpg
Teton First Light of Day
Josh Glisan
Boop
2 of 14  — Kathleen Milks - Boop 8.5x11.jpg
Boop
Kathleen Milks
Lake Marie at First Light
3 of 14  — Bill Sincavage - Lake Marie at First Light 8.5x11.jpg
Lake Marie at First Light
Bill Sincavage
Rainy Morning Adventures
4 of 14  — Mattie Wakefield - Rainy Morning Adventures 8.5x11.jpg
Rainy Morning Adventures
Mattie Wakefield
Fly Fishing at Dawn
5 of 14  — Bill Sincavage - Fly Fishing at Dawn 8.5x11.jpg
Fly Fishing at Dawn
Bill Sincavage
Great Gray Owl Flight
6 of 14  — Don Getty - Great Gray Owl Flight 8.5x11.jpg
Great Gray Owl Flight
Don Getty
Welcoming July, Big Horn Mountain Style
7 of 14  — Cheryl Elliott - Welcoming July, Big Horn Mountain Style 8.5x11.jpg
Welcoming July, Big Horn Mountain Style
Cheryl Elliott
Wild and Free
8 of 14  — Kristy Behnke - Wild and Free 8.5x11.jpg
Wild and Free
Kristy Behnke
Wyoming's Paintbrush Heaven
9 of 14  — Rose Vowles - Wyoming's Paintbrush Heaven 8.5x11.jpg
Wyoming's Paintbrush Heaven
Rose Vowles
A Great Blue Heron
10 of 14  — Lance Faulkner - A Great Blue Heron 8.5x11.jpg
A Great Blue Heron
Lance Faulkner
Table Mountain, Alta
11 of 14  — Anna Kirkpatrick - Table Mountain, Alta 8.5x11.jpg
Table Mountain, Alta
Anna Kirkpatrick
Wyoming Pronghorn
12 of 14  — Ewa Chilson - Wyoming Pronghorn 8.5x11.jpg
Wyoming Pronghorn
Ewa Chilson
Sunset over Upper North Crow Reservoir
13 of 14  — David Fryman – Sunset over Upper North Crow Reservoir 11x14.jpg
Sunset over Upper North Crow Reservoir
David Fryman
Once Upon a Homestead
14 of 14  — Diana Kopulos Once Upon a Homestead 11x14.jpg
Once Upon a Homestead
Diana Kopulos

Wyoming Public Media Traveling Photography

A traveling display of 14 framed photos from the 2023 Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Wyoming “Through Listeners’ Eyes”! will be traveling around Wyoming this year.

Schedule:

March 1st Coal Creek Coffee Downtown location
April 1st Coal Creek Coffee Uptown location

Advertising Opportunities:

If you are interested in having the Traveling Display at your business, please let us know, we are hoping to have 12 different locations across Wyoming.

We will be doing on-air promotions, staff meet and greets, and social media advertising.

Contact:

Mike Gray, Wyoming Public Media – mgray14@uwyo.edu

Or call 800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Arts & Culture