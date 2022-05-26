A conference on Yellowstone brings together historians, librarians and the public to celebrate 150 years

The Collecting Yellowstone conference will gather together Yellowstone National Park historians, collectors, librarians and the general public in Bozeman to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national park. Over 50 people will be presenting and the keynote speaker is Dayton Duncan, an award-winning author and Ken Burns documentary film collaborator for over 30 years.

Ann Vinciguerra is one of the organizers from the Montana State University Library. She said there’s lots of fun events for the public to enjoy including a chance to see a historic Yellowstone stagecoach and buses, a quilt show, a vendor fair and an antique road show.

"The Yellowstone Roadshow is taking place on June 7," said Vinciguerra. "It's similar to the antiques roadshow you see on PBS. People can bring their Yellowstone memorabilia and get it evaluated by noted collectors."

Not to mention, people can attend an author meet and greet writers including David Quammen, author of Yellowstone: A Journey Through America’s Wild Heart, Yellowstone National Park historian Lee Whittlesey, and Shane Doyle of the Apsáalooke Nation

“And finally, we have a slideshow with Lance Craighead. And he's talking about grizzly bears and the creation of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem concept,” said Vinciguerra.

The Collecting Yellowstone conference started in 2019 and returns this year in person. It’s happening from June 5-8 on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

