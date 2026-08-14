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Yo-Yo Ma wants to bring political engagement to classical music

WBUR
Published August 14, 2026 at 10:11 AM MDT

Updated August 17, 2026 at 12:35 PM MDT

From the civil rights era on, folk and rock music have been associated with political engagement. But classical music does not have that reputation. Celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma wants to change that.

He’s leading a week-long residency, called “We The People,” at Tanglewood, the storied classical music venue in the Berkshires.

To mark the country’s 250th anniversary, he’s inviting civil rights leaders, historians, public intellectuals, and of course, musicians to investigate the American experiment, reflect on this country’s core strengths, and imagine a hopeful future.

Karen Brown of New England Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR