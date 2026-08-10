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Spending money shouldn't make you feel bad. But if it does, read this comic

NPR | By Marielle Segarra,
Abi Inman
Published August 10, 2026 at 8:20 AM MDT

Ever regretted spending too much on dinner? Or ashamed about not being able to give a family member more financial support?

There's a term for this feeling, says certified financial planner Lauryn Williams: financial guilt. And it can hold you back from taking steps to fix your finances — or enjoying the money you do have.

Narratives like "I should have known better" or "I shouldn't be in this situation" don't help, she says. "They don't allow you to move forward because you feel so guilty."

Williams, the founder of the financial planning firm Worth Winning, shares three kinds of financial guilt and how to address them.

This comic was reported by Marielle Segarra and written and illustrated by Abi Inman.

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The comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and CJ Riculan. The producer of the episode is Clare Marie Schneider. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit.
Abi Inman
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