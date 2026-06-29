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World Cup perspective from a former U.S. soccer player

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:10 AM MDT

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talk with Charlie Davies, a CBS Sports soccer analyst and former U.S. men’s national soccer team player about all the action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Just how far will the U.S. soccer team go? And what about the underdogs from Cape Verde? Davies weighs in on it all.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story referred to the U.S. World Cup soccer team as Team USA. Team USA is a trademark of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom