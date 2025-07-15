Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 15

Morningside Park in Gillette had a short race recently… and I don’t just mean distance. The Gillette News Record reports the Derby Dog Dash pitted dachshund against dachshund and corgi vs. corgi. With silk bandanas hanging from their necks, the four legged athletes were coached down the track to victory. Yogi the dachshund won his heat, with Jasper Ruger taking the corgi win.

Another speedy pup narrowly avoided a wild showdown. Yahoo News reports a German shepherd jumped out of a moving car in Yellowstone National Park to chase down a yearling gray wolf that had been feeding on a carcass by the side of the road. They reached a standoff, eying each other from about 15 feet apart. The dog’s owner was able to bring the dog back with a command then, and the incident ended without any further escalation.

A Bridger-Teton National Forest wolf pack has been captured in some rare photographs. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports photographer Jake Davis set camera traps on an elk carcass right after it had died. He caught rare glimpses into the lives of the Pacific Creek Pack over six weeks as they returned to the dead animal to feed.

And, the City of Wright just celebrated 50 years! Congrats!