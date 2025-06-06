Around Wyoming, Friday, June 6

A Dubois high schooler finished in fifth place twice at the State Track and Field Championships after nearly losing his foot at the same meet last year. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Zander Hawkins was running in the 110 hurdles when he took a jump wrong and snapped his ankle. He was told his foot may need to be amputated. But doctors were able to stabilize it and let it heal. And, one year later, Hawkins ran 16.38 seconds to finish fifth in the 110 hurdles at state and had a season-best time of 44.24 seconds to also finish fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Jackson researchers are tracking a new to the state species after several unsuccessful attempts at tagging one. WyoFile reports the female barred owl and her mate were first spotted nesting in Teton County in 2023. There isn’t a lot of information on how barred owls could interact with the native great gray owls. This female barred owl is the first to their knowledge to be tagged in the Rocky Mountains.

Pine Bluffs Distilling received double gold for their Straight Rye Whiskey recently in the American Distilling Institute International Spirits Competition. Laramie Live reports the award is even better than simply winning gold.

And, according to Action Network, Wyoming is the eighth most pickleball obsessed state.