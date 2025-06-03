Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 3

Continuing our coverage of athletic achievements at the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships, here are some field event standouts.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Kavin Hoff of Natrona County High School set the overall record in the pole vault, launching 16-1. Kemmerer's Laynee Walker cleared 11-2 in the same event to set a new Class 2A standard. She’s now the three-time defending 2A champion in pole vault and won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles the past two years. Burlington senior Weston Gotfredson set a new 1A standard in pole vault with a mark of 14-3. Douglas’ Payson Hollingsworth set the 3A record in the long jump with a leap of 23-4. Adelyn Anderson of Lander set the overall state record in the shot put with a 49-7.75 toss. Kelly Walsh senior Landon Walker leapt to 50-8.75 in triple jump, setting the new state mark. Quincy Paris went 48-10 in the same event to shatter the 1A record.

Overall, eight state records were broken during this year’s track and field championships. Twenty-one class records were also notched.

And the Natrona County Fillies won their first state track and field state title since 2016. And Lingle-Fort Laramie secured the program's first state title since 2013. And Lovell claimed its first state title since 2018.