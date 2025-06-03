© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:50 AM MDT

Continuing our coverage of athletic achievements at the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships, here are some field event standouts.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Kavin Hoff of Natrona County High School set the overall record in the pole vault, launching 16-1. Kemmerer's Laynee Walker cleared 11-2 in the same event to set a new Class 2A standard. She’s now the three-time defending 2A champion in pole vault and won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles the past two years. Burlington senior Weston Gotfredson set a new 1A standard in pole vault with a mark of 14-3. Douglas’ Payson Hollingsworth set the 3A record in the long jump with a leap of 23-4. Adelyn Anderson of Lander set the overall state record in the shot put with a 49-7.75 toss. Kelly Walsh senior Landon Walker leapt to 50-8.75 in triple jump, setting the new state mark. Quincy Paris went 48-10 in the same event to shatter the 1A record.

Overall, eight state records were broken during this year’s track and field championships. Twenty-one class records were also notched.

And the Natrona County Fillies won their first state track and field state title since 2016. And Lingle-Fort Laramie secured the program's first state title since 2013. And Lovell claimed its first state title since 2018.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

