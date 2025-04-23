Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 23

The Rad Rozet Robotics team is going to internationals after a surprise announcement. The Gillette News Record reports the four fourth-graders came in second among elementary students in the Wyoming State VEX IQ Robotics Competition. Shortly after, they started disassembling their robot. But the team that came in first turned down its invite to the world championships next month, and the Rad Rozet team was selected in their place. The team excitedly rebuilt the robot and has been tinkering with it in preparation for the May 6 to May 14 event.

A new wolf pack has established near the National Elk Refuge. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the “Jackson 5” pack started as a mysterious lone male and a female from the Lower Gros Ventre Pack. The pair struck out on their own and recruited another young male. Now, they’re facing the challenge of feeding their two new pups and avoiding conflict with ranchers.

There’s a new hydrothermal feature in Yellowstone. Buckrail reports a park scientist noticed steam billowing from a new place in August. The park geology team confirmed it was a young 171°F hydrothermal feature. The steam has lessened recently, but the feature is still active.