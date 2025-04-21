Around Wyoming, Monday, April 21

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 20, 1868, the Union Pacific Railroad began selling lots for the new town of Laramie, Wyoming Territory. On April 22, 1903, a committee of South Cheyenne citizens was formed to try to secede from Cheyenne so they could erect a brewery. On April 23, 1868, the Dale Creek trestle was completed east of Laramie. It was the highest crossing in the world. On April 23, 1950, the Lander Town Council outlawed stray bison in town. Any stray bison were to be taken for steaks for the mayor and council members. On April 24, 1886, Laramie children were warned about jumping rope to excess. On April 26, 1907, the single women of Thermopolis demanded that there be a tax on single men.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on April 25, 1901, the UW Golf Club created a six-hole course around and adjacent to campus. The greens were named Science Hall, Alkali Flat, Hillside, Prairie Dog, Westward Ho, and Waterloo. The faculty defeated the senior class team.