Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 10

Two Victory Baptist Church members in Powell recently returned from helping those affected by the LA wildfires. The Powell Tribune reports Maynard Brown and Steve Burtoft spent 12 days helping residents search for personal property that may have made it through the fire.

A Campbell County High Schooler has started the track and field season on top. The Gillette News Record reports senior Raynor Ranum broke the school record in outdoor shotput earlier this month with an over 58-foot throw. But, during a meet last week, Ranum did it again. He threw the shot 60 feet 5.75 inches. It was more than 10 feet further than the second-place thrower.

Two University of Wyoming athletes also broke school records. Junior Ryker Holtzen ran the 3,000-meter Steeplechase in just over 8 minutes, 35 seconds. Junior Jacob White ran the 5,000 meters in just over 13 minutes 37 seconds.

And, the Wyoming Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility achieved the second-highest operational readiness ranking for the 2024 fiscal year and claimed the number one spot for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. The facility has improved its response time by 22% over previous years.