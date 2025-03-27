© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:30 AM MDT

A Gillette 7-year-old recently caught his biggest fish yet. The Gillette News Record reports Bristol Norton pulled up an 18-pound, 39.25-inch Northern Pike while ice fishing with his family. Those fish typically measure 16 to 22 inches and weigh between two and five pounds.

Patients at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital pediatric unit will have a little bit of comfort thanks to local quilters. The Sheridan Press reports Love in Stitches donated 14 handmade quilts of various sizes and colors for those who are in the hospital.

An Evanston High School graduate is competing in a reality competition show. The Uinta County Herald reports Bernie Gutierrez was selected for “The Amazing Race” with her best friend Carrigain Scadden. She had applied a few years ago with someone else and wasn’t selected. This time, CBS reached out to her and encouraged her to apply with a new person, and they were selected. They’re in the 37th season, which is airing now.

And, according to coupon site Coupons4real, Cheyenne is the fourth cheapest state capital to live in in the country. Its highest score was in the dining and going out category.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

