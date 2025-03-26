Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 26

A Rawlins High School sophomore has been selected for a national program. The Rawlins Times reports Gavin Pace will attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston this summer. It’s an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

A Teton County woman has defended her crown and helped raise money for the environment. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Kelly Halpin won the women’s division in the Running Up For Air race in Salt Lake City. She ran 64.6 miles with 26,529 feet total of vertical climb in just under 22 hours. Proceeds from the race go to help fight air pollution.

A Canadian man has used Wyoming as his inspiration for creating his nan’s favorite activity. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Nick Cranford published “The Word Search of Wyoming” with over 100 puzzles based on the Cowboy State.

The town of Cody was selected as the season finale of a national show. The Cody Enterprise reports it was the most popular episode yet of the PBS show “Hometowns,” which highlights small towns across the country and shares what makes them unique.