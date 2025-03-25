Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 25

Stocktrail Elementary School in Gillette broke its own record this year in a worldwide reading competition. The Gillette News Record reports students read a combined 521,705 minutes in the READBowl. The competition lasts from the start of NFL championship games in January until the Super Bowl.

A Glenrock High School sophomore is making waves in the wrestling world. The Glenrock Independent reports Brody Allen captured the 2A state championship title last year. This year, the school moved up to the 3A class, but that didn’t stop Allen. He pinned his way back to the top at the state championships again.

Another Wyoming athlete has been recognized nationally. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Buffalo High School swimmer Tommy Wonka broke his own state record in the 100 yard breaststroke at the recent 3A State Swimming Championships. He swam it in 55.09 seconds, which also made him an All-American — a recognition only the top 100 swimmers nationwide in each event get. He’s the first BHS swimmer to earn All-American recognition since 1999.

And, according to mystery box site, Cases.gg, Wyomingites are the fourth least obsessed state with designer luxury brands.