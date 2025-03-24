© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:38 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 23, 1911, the first insurance company in the state was organized. On March 23, 1991, cell phone service came to Park County. On March 29, 1888, the Wyoming Capitol Building was completed in Cheyenne.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 23, 1921, the school that trained high school teachers at the university changed its name. It had previously been known as the University High School, but that name was confusing to people. So it was renamed the State Training Preparatory School. It was closed in 1973, though the University Lab School, which provides the same services for grades K-9, still operates at UW. On March 27, 1891, university trustees approved an official seal. It was circular with the words, “The University of Wyoming, Laramie,” between two gold cords. In the center was an open book with a quill pen and the word “Equality.” It has changed only slightly since then.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.