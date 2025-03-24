Around Wyoming, Monday, March 24

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 23, 1911, the first insurance company in the state was organized. On March 23, 1991, cell phone service came to Park County. On March 29, 1888, the Wyoming Capitol Building was completed in Cheyenne.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 23, 1921, the school that trained high school teachers at the university changed its name. It had previously been known as the University High School, but that name was confusing to people. So it was renamed the State Training Preparatory School. It was closed in 1973, though the University Lab School, which provides the same services for grades K-9, still operates at UW. On March 27, 1891, university trustees approved an official seal. It was circular with the words, “The University of Wyoming, Laramie,” between two gold cords. In the center was an open book with a quill pen and the word “Equality.” It has changed only slightly since then.