Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 20

A Sheridan High School skier has become the first in the school’s program history to win the state championship. The Sheridan Press reports Kayley Alicke took first in the 10k race by almost a minute. She and her dad have been building the team for the last three years.

A Casper couple has launched a new app. Oil City News reports FavorApp lets people post Favors they need done, like cleaning, repairs, and help moving. Users can then sign up to do those Favors, either for free or for an agreed upon price. Jesse and Bailey Owens released the app to the Casper area and are hoping to open it up to other places soon.

Two Kemmerer wrestlers have made state history. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Donny and Roany Proffit are the first brothers to each win four individual state wrestling titles.

And a Casper College class recently wrapped up with an unusual final exam. The Casper Star-Tribune reports members of the Packing and Outfitting class teamed up and competed to see who could load two mules, lead them through a figure eight pattern, and unload the animals the fastest.