Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 19

A Torrington author is telling fairy tales with her own twist. The Torrington Telegram reports Sarah E. Huntington published “Trial of the Queen’s Mirror.” It tells the story of Snow White, but from the perspective of the magic mirror, which has been put on trial. Huntington is already working on another tale from the Goldilocks world and has ideas for several other fairy tale retellings.

The City of Casper has officially joined the Peace in Our Cities program to address violence in the community. Oil City News reports joining the coalition gives the city access to resources that can help with public safety and violence prevention. It also connects partner cities to facilitate collaboration and idea sharing. Casper has seen several cases of fatal teen on teen violence lately.

The Jackson Hole Airport is on its way to becoming the world’s first DarkSky certified airport. Buckrail reports the airport has been slowly lowering the amount of light pollution it emits without impacting safety. The certification means the airport will remain a good neighbor to Grand Teton National Park, Teton County, and the Town of Jackson, which are all DarkSky certified.

And, according to Matador Network, Shadow Mountain is among the top 10 campgrounds with the best views in the Mountain West.