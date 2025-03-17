© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:53 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 16, 1920, a young girl was struck by the morning train in Lusk. She only got a small cut and was knocked unconscious. On March 20, 1912, the first radio message was received in Lander from a ship at sea. On March 21, 1924, the Powell National Bank closed its doors for two months because it was afraid of a bank run. It successfully staved off a run and the bank didn’t have to close for good. On March 21, 1945, Lysite was declared strictly “Long-haired country.” The nearest barber was 46 miles away. On March 22, 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 22, 1938, Laramie lawyer Thurman Arnold was sworn in as head of the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 20, 1986, the Cowboys beat Clemson at home at the National Invitational Tournament game. Small forward Fennis Dembo climbed onto the basketball rim where he sat to celebrate the victory.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.