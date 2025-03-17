Around Wyoming, Monday, March 17

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 16, 1920, a young girl was struck by the morning train in Lusk. She only got a small cut and was knocked unconscious. On March 20, 1912, the first radio message was received in Lander from a ship at sea. On March 21, 1924, the Powell National Bank closed its doors for two months because it was afraid of a bank run. It successfully staved off a run and the bank didn’t have to close for good. On March 21, 1945, Lysite was declared strictly “Long-haired country.” The nearest barber was 46 miles away. On March 22, 1902, Rocky Mountain Bell Telephone established service in Casper with 49 customers. On March 22, 1938, Laramie lawyer Thurman Arnold was sworn in as head of the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 20, 1986, the Cowboys beat Clemson at home at the National Invitational Tournament game. Small forward Fennis Dembo climbed onto the basketball rim where he sat to celebrate the victory.