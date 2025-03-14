© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:51 AM MDT

An Alta skier has the longest U.S. moguls World Cup winning streak since 2012. Buckrail reports Jaelin Kauf earned gold during the moguls event in China recently. She has finished first or second in nine consecutive World Cups since December.

A Douglas resident has been recognized with a national award. The Douglas Budget reports Kim Phagan-Hansel helps tell the stories of parents and foster children for the non-profit Fostering Media Connections and has edited two books on child welfare. She won the Casey Excellence for Children Resource Parent Award. It recognizes people whose leadership and dedication build hope and make a difference in the lives of those engaged in the child welfare system.

A Lovell hospital has been named to Chartis’ Top 100 list for critical access hospitals for the second year in a row. The Lovell Chronicle reports Chartis is a national healthcare advisory firm that helps critical access hospitals improve their systems. North Big Horn Hospital’s index ranking is up slightly more than a point from last year.

And, according to software development company Vention, Wyoming is the fourteenth best state to find a software development job in.
