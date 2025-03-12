Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 12

Uinta County first responders recently suffered a heart attack - kind messages written on heart shaped pieces of paper and taped to the windows of their buildings. The Uinta County Herald reports the Evanston Police and Fire Departments and the county’s sheriff’s office don’t know who perpetrated the attacks. But added, staff and volunteers were touched by them.

A Chugwater teacher has been nominated for a national award. The PC Record Times reports Prairie View Community School first and second grade teacher Alesha Rafael has been nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year award. The National Life Group Foundation recognizes K-12 educators and school district employees who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

A former Wyoming resident has returned to his roots, bringing readers along with him, in his sixth book. The Torrington Telegram reports Rusty Bradshaw grew up in Dubois. “Murderous Reunion” follows the fictional Craig Reilly as he helps solve the murders of former classmates in Dubois.

