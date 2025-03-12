© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:08 AM MDT

Uinta County first responders recently suffered a heart attack - kind messages written on heart shaped pieces of paper and taped to the windows of their buildings. The Uinta County Herald reports the Evanston Police and Fire Departments and the county’s sheriff’s office don’t know who perpetrated the attacks. But added, staff and volunteers were touched by them.

A Chugwater teacher has been nominated for a national award. The PC Record Times reports Prairie View Community School first and second grade teacher Alesha Rafael has been nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year award. The National Life Group Foundation recognizes K-12 educators and school district employees who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

A former Wyoming resident has returned to his roots, bringing readers along with him, in his sixth book. The Torrington Telegram reports Rusty Bradshaw grew up in Dubois. “Murderous Reunion” follows the fictional Craig Reilly as he helps solve the murders of former classmates in Dubois.

And, according to casino Zonder Registratie, Wyoming produces the fourth most NBA stars by percentage of high school athletes.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.