Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 10, 2025 at 6:45 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 9, 1888, Converse County was created by the Territorial Legislature. On March 10, 1890, Albany County Council members said Laramie’s light air caused insanity. On March 11, 1888, Sheridan County was organized. On March 10, 1947, it was reported that Thermopolis was using the hot springs water to deice its streets. On March 11, 1926, it was reported that a Sheridan man threatened his wife for refusing to converse in Italian. We don’t know what - or in what language - her response was. On March 12, 1890, Big Horn County was created by the Territorial Legislature. On March 15, 1942, Cheyenne’s United Service Organization building was recognized as the nation’s best. It provided a space for military members to relax.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 11, 1886, the Wyoming Territorial House of Representatives approved the appointment of a Land Grant Commissioner to locate suitable federal lands in the territory for University purposes.
Ivy Engel
