Around Wyoming, Friday, March 7

Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan recently received a rare certification. The Sheridan Press reports the Wyoming Department of Public Health’s Healthcare Licensing and Surveys has rated the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility as deficiency free. This is the first time in at least 22 years it has been deficiency free, meaning there were no issues in any of the areas the department looked at.

A Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 will be a little bit safer, thanks to a Michigan couple. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports K9 Sgt. Apollo will get a bullet- and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. It will be embroidered with “Gifted by Gwen and Gary Walter” - the couple that paid for the vest.

A Gillette man has written a children’s book to help young kids, like his own, understand the demanding jobs of many parents in the state. The PC Record Times reports David Santoyo was inspired to write “My Wyoming Dad” while he was working difficult hours at the coal mine.

And, according to TarotCards.io, Wyoming has the most ghostly curiosity in the country. There are nearly 99 monthly searches for keywords relating to hauntings and ghostly activity per 100,000 residents.