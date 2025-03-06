Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 6

A Buffalo resident and his niece recently returned from the hardest hike they’ve ever done. Northern Wyoming News reports David Albright and his niece Alyssa are avid hikers. To celebrate her upcoming graduation from med school, David planned a trip up Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. The two of them scaled 19,000 feet of elevation over 55 miles. The elevation change was the hardest part. Their next adventure will take them into negative elevations - scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef near Australia.

Eastside Elementary School in Rock Springs has received a Kindness School Certification from the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the school is one of only 110 worldwide with the designation. They are challenging administrators and other schools to join the club.

USA Today has named a Wyoming woman to its 2025 Women of the Year list. Lynette St. Clair is a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. She was selected for her “work to preserve the Shoshone language and culture through education and advocacy.”

And, the Laramie High School boys swimming and diving team recently claimed its eighth consecutive Class 4A state championship.