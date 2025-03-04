© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:35 AM MST

A Northwest College student has battled the odds and come out on top. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Thea Farrington suffered a major brain injury in a car crash, upending her life. But, now, while enrolled in 24 credit hours, she maintains a 3.95 GPA. She also runs a consulting company for small businesses, is an active member in the school’s Gay Straight Alliance, started her own nonprofit and created a space for American Sign Language learners. Farrington says she couldn’t do it without her support network.

A Wyoming Air National Guardsman has won a national award. First Sergeant Melissa Mendez helps her fellow service members by identifying and addressing issues before they escalate and creating a positive environment for service members. She has improved interagency collaboration and developed a resource matrix to assist approximately 3,000 Guard members in navigating work-life challenges and preventing crises.

BSA Troop 8 in Rock Springs has a new Eagle Scout. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Logan McCann, in turn, pinned several community members and his parents in recognition of all of the support that got him here.

And Bill and Rosemary Denton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this month. Congratulations!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
