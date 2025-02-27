© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:53 PM MST

The University of Wyoming’s tiny mascot is helping train up his successor. Oil City News reports Cowboy Joe V, the miniature pony, has been carrying out a hefty load of responsibilities and is nearing retirement. Enter Cowboy Joe VI. Baby Joe is learning the ropes from his older lookalike. The two will trade off responsibilities for a couple of years until Baby Joe is ready to fully take the reins.

A UW master’s student has won an inaugural national scholarship. Brianna Hauke is working to improve a tool forecasters and meteorologists use to make better observations. The Marian H. Rose Research Scholarship from the Society of Physics Students will give her funding to continue her work.

The Chief Washakie FFA wool judging boys team recently came in second in a national competition. Northern Wyoming News reports they were shy of first by just two points at the National Western Stock Show. This was the team’s first year competing.

And, Fremont County School District #1, Lander Schools, recently received a massive donation to its Angel Fund. County10 reports an anonymous donor gave more than $4,600 to help pay off school lunch debt in the town.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
