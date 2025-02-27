Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 27

The University of Wyoming’s tiny mascot is helping train up his successor. Oil City News reports Cowboy Joe V, the miniature pony, has been carrying out a hefty load of responsibilities and is nearing retirement. Enter Cowboy Joe VI. Baby Joe is learning the ropes from his older lookalike. The two will trade off responsibilities for a couple of years until Baby Joe is ready to fully take the reins.

A UW master’s student has won an inaugural national scholarship. Brianna Hauke is working to improve a tool forecasters and meteorologists use to make better observations. The Marian H. Rose Research Scholarship from the Society of Physics Students will give her funding to continue her work.

The Chief Washakie FFA wool judging boys team recently came in second in a national competition. Northern Wyoming News reports they were shy of first by just two points at the National Western Stock Show. This was the team’s first year competing.

And, Fremont County School District #1, Lander Schools, recently received a massive donation to its Angel Fund. County10 reports an anonymous donor gave more than $4,600 to help pay off school lunch debt in the town.