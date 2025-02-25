© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 25

By Ivy Engel
Published February 25, 2025

The grandparents of a distinguished Cheyenne veteran now have a headstone thanks to one resident’s curiosity. Oil City News reports Becky Poch read a book about Medal of Honor recipient Vernon Baker. He was a black soldier who fought in World War II and the Korean War. His grandparents raised him in Cheyenne and were buried there. But when Poch went to find their grave, it was unmarked. Now, between her, her husband, a former city council member, the cemetery, and a local headstone engraver, Joseph and Dora Baker are permanently memorialized.

A master mimer is retiring from 29 years with New York City’s Blue Man Group. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Pete Simpson Jr. grew up in Wyoming but has been a cast member since 1996, which is almost as long as the show has been running. Simpson will stay in the space, though, working with experimental theater groups in the Big Apple.

A University of Wyoming runner recently broke the school record for the mile. Junior Jacob White finished with a time of 4:00.46.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming ranks 46th on its list of most sinful states.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
