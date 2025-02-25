Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 25

The grandparents of a distinguished Cheyenne veteran now have a headstone thanks to one resident’s curiosity. Oil City News reports Becky Poch read a book about Medal of Honor recipient Vernon Baker. He was a black soldier who fought in World War II and the Korean War. His grandparents raised him in Cheyenne and were buried there. But when Poch went to find their grave, it was unmarked. Now, between her, her husband, a former city council member, the cemetery, and a local headstone engraver, Joseph and Dora Baker are permanently memorialized.

A master mimer is retiring from 29 years with New York City’s Blue Man Group. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Pete Simpson Jr. grew up in Wyoming but has been a cast member since 1996, which is almost as long as the show has been running. Simpson will stay in the space, though, working with experimental theater groups in the Big Apple.

A University of Wyoming runner recently broke the school record for the mile. Junior Jacob White finished with a time of 4:00.46.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming ranks 46th on its list of most sinful states.