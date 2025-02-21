© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, February 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:32 AM MST

A classic rock album cover has led to the creation of a new photography exhibit. WyoFile reports photographer Robert Frank drove throughout the U.S. taking images for a book in 1955-56. While he spent some time in Wyoming, those pictures weren’t even published. But recently, Archivist Robin Everett noticed a cropped version of one Wyoming photograph on the cover art of a Rolling Stones album. That led her down a rabbit hole that resulted in a new exhibit of Frank’s works from the state at the Wyoming State Archives.

A new initiative in Rock Springs is helping women and older adults get the menstrual and incontinence products they need. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the YWCA Victims Advocacy Center started Operation Dignity to raise period poverty awareness and promote health and hygiene for everyone. The VAC plans to be a resource for these items for the community.

A University of Wyoming professor has been selected to join the Department of State’s U.S. Speaker Program. The program connects American experts with global audiences to create partnerships to solve international issues. John Koprowski will emphasize the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to environmental challenges.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
