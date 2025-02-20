Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 20

A middle school robotics team will head to an international competition this summer. The Powell Tribune reports the Powell Paradoxes will compete against 96 other teams in the Florida Sunshine Invitational in June. It will be the Paradoxes’ first time challenging a team from outside of Wyoming.

The University of Wyoming track and field program recently broke a couple records. Senior thrower Daniel Reynolds broke his own school and Mountain West record set earlier in the season. His 77’ 8.75” throw also hit the No. 5 mark in the nation. Jacob White took first in the 3,000 meter run with a personal best and school record time of 7:58.23 after altitude adjustments.

Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was recently voted NFL MVP and he got a special celebratory message from some of his biggest fans. County10 reports the Buffalo Bills quarterback has volunteered with the local Children’s Hospital since he went pro. After accepting the award, he was surprised with a video from the hospital’s patients thanking and congratulating him and telling him they knew he had earned it. Allen sent them a video message back, reminding the kids that he looks up to them, too.